FREE LAWN BOWLING LESSONS
November 14, 2015 from 10:00am - 12:00pm
Free lawn bowls lessons are offered for adults today from 10:00 to 12:00 at Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club at the corner of De La Vina and Victoria Streets. Wear your flat-soled shoes and get ready for some outdoor recreation learning a fun, new sport! Go to our website: www.santabarbarlbc.org or phone (805) 965-1773 for further information. See you on the green!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Co-sponsored by the SB Parks & Recreation Department
- Starts: November 14, 2015 10:00am - 12:00pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: 1216 De La Vina Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://santabarbaralbc.org
