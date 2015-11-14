Calendar » FREE LAWN BOWLING LESSONS

November 14, 2015 from 10:00am - 12:00pm

Free lawn bowls lessons are offered for adults today from 10:00 to 12:00 at Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club at the corner of De La Vina and Victoria Streets. Wear your flat-soled shoes and get ready for some outdoor recreation learning a fun, new sport! Go to our website: www.santabarbarlbc.org or phone (805) 965-1773 for further information. See you on the green!