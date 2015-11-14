Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 4:43 am | Fair 43º

 
 
 
 

FREE LAWN BOWLING LESSONS

November 14, 2015 from 10:00am - 12:00pm

Free lawn bowls lessons are offered for adults today from 10:00 to 12:00 at Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club at the corner of De La Vina and Victoria Streets.  Wear your flat-soled shoes and get ready for some outdoor recreation learning a fun, new sport!  Go to our website: www.santabarbarlbc.org or phone (805) 965-1773 for further information.  See you on the green!

 

