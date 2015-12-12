Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 10:00 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

FREE LAWN BOWLING LESSONS

December 12, 2015 from 10:00am

TRY YOUR HAND AT A NEW SPORT!

Have some great fun lawn bowling!  Free lessons this morning for adults at Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club.  Wear flat-soled shoes and step out into the fresh air and sunshine for a new challenge.  See you on the green!

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club, Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Dept.
  • Starts: December 12, 2015 10:00am
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club, 1216 De La Vina St., 93101
  • Website: http://santabarbaralbc.org
  • Sponsors: Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club, Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Dept.
 
 
 