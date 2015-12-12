FREE LAWN BOWLING LESSONS
December 12, 2015 from 10:00am
TRY YOUR HAND AT A NEW SPORT!
Have some great fun lawn bowling! Free lessons this morning for adults at Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club. Wear flat-soled shoes and step out into the fresh air and sunshine for a new challenge. See you on the green!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club, Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Dept.
December 12, 2015 10:00am
- Price: FREE
- Location: Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club, 1216 De La Vina St., 93101
- Website: http://santabarbaralbc.org
