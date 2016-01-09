FREE LAWN BOWLING LESSONS
January 9, 2016 from 10:00am - 12:00pm
Stop by the Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club for a free lesson today, weather permitting. Wear flat-soled shoes and bring only your enthusiasm for a healthy, outdoor sport with friendly people. Saturday, 10 AM to 12 PM at 1216 De La Vina at Victoria Street. Co-Sponsored by the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department. Phone: (805) 965-1773 or go to our website www.santabarbaralbc.org for further information.
Event Details
- Price: FREE
- Location: 1216 De La Vina Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://santabarbaralbc.org
