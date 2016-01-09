Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 8:59 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

FREE LAWN BOWLING LESSONS

January 9, 2016 from 10:00am - 12:00pm

Stop by the Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club for a free lesson today, weather permitting.  Wear flat-soled shoes and bring only your enthusiasm for a healthy, outdoor sport with friendly people.  Saturday, 10 AM to 12 PM at 1216 De La Vina at Victoria Street.  Co-Sponsored by the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.  Phone: (805) 965-1773 or go to our website www.santabarbaralbc.org for further information.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Co-sponsored by the SB Parks & Recreation Department
  • Starts: January 9, 2016 10:00am - 12:00pm
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: 1216 De La Vina Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
  • Website: http://santabarbaralbc.org
  • Sponsors: Co-sponsored by the SB Parks & Recreation Department
 
 
 