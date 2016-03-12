Calendar » FREE LAWN BOWLING LESSONS

March 12, 2016 from 10:00am - 12:00pm

Lawn bowls, like bocce, is an easy-to-learn fun social game played by men and women of all ages. Put on your flat-soled shoes and join us Saturday from 10:00 to 12:00 for free lessons right here in downtown Santa Barbara. We are located on the corner of De La Vina and Anapamu Streets. Our club is co-sponsored by the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department at Spencer Adams Park. Go to our website at www.santabarbaralbc.org or visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SBLawnBowls for further information. See you on the green!