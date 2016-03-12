Friday, May 4 , 2018, 9:58 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

FREE LAWN BOWLING LESSONS

March 12, 2016 from 10:00am - 12:00pm

Lawn bowls, like bocce, is an easy-to-learn fun social game played by men and women of all ages.  Put on your flat-soled shoes and join us Saturday from 10:00 to 12:00 for free lessons right here in downtown Santa Barbara.  We are located on the corner of De La Vina and Anapamu Streets.  Our club is co-sponsored by the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department at Spencer Adams Park.  Go to our website at www.santabarbaralbc.org or visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SBLawnBowls for further information.  See you on the green!

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Co-sponsored by the SB Parks & Recreation Department
  • Starts: March 12, 2016 10:00am - 12:00pm
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club, 1216 De La Vina Street, Spencer Adams Park
  • Website: http://santabarbaralbc.org
  • Sponsors: Co-sponsored by the SB Parks & Recreation Department
 
 
 