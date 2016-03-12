FREE LAWN BOWLING LESSONS
Lawn bowls, like bocce, is an easy-to-learn fun social game played by men and women of all ages. Put on your flat-soled shoes and join us Saturday from 10:00 to 12:00 for free lessons right here in downtown Santa Barbara. We are located on the corner of De La Vina and Anapamu Streets. Our club is co-sponsored by the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department at Spencer Adams Park. Go to our website at www.santabarbaralbc.org or visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SBLawnBowls for further information. See you on the green!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Co-sponsored by the SB Parks & Recreation Department
- Starts: March 12, 2016 10:00am - 12:00pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club, 1216 De La Vina Street, Spencer Adams Park
- Website: http://santabarbaralbc.org
