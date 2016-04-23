Calendar » FREE LAWN BOWLING LESSONS

April 23, 2016 from 10:00am - 12:00pm

Lawn bowls, like bocce, is an easy-to-learn fun game played by men and women of all ages.

Put on your flat-soled shoes or go barefoot and join us Saturday from 10:00 to 12:00 for a free lesson right here in downtown Santa Barbara. No equipment is needed.

You will find friendly folks who will gladly help you learn the basics of lawn bowls. This intriguing sport takes five minutes to learn but a lifetime to master!

We are located on the corner of De La Vina and Victoria Streets. Our club is co-sponsored by the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department at Spencer Adams Park.

Go to our website at santabarbaralbc.org or visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/SBLawn Bowls for further information. See you on the green!