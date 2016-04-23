FREE LAWN BOWLING LESSONS
Lawn bowls, like bocce, is an easy-to-learn fun game played by men and women of all ages.
Put on your flat-soled shoes or go barefoot and join us Saturday from 10:00 to 12:00 for a free lesson right here in downtown Santa Barbara. No equipment is needed.
You will find friendly folks who will gladly help you learn the basics of lawn bowls. This intriguing sport takes five minutes to learn but a lifetime to master!
We are located on the corner of De La Vina and Victoria Streets. Our club is co-sponsored by the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department at Spencer Adams Park.
Go to our website at santabarbaralbc.org or visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/SBLawn Bowls for further information. See you on the green!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Co-sponsored by the SB Parks & Recreation Department
- Starts: April 23, 2016 10:00am - 12:00pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: 1216 De La Vina Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://santabarbaralbc.org
- Sponsors: Co-sponsored by the SB Parks & Recreation Department