FREE LAWN BOWLING LESSONS

June 11, 2016 from 10:00am - 3:00pm

Our monthly Open Day for Visitors is your chance to learn how to lawn bowl! Come to the downtown Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club at 1216 De La Vina and Victoria Street to try your hand at a new, easy-to-learn sport. Just wear your flat-soled shoes and we will furnish all the equipment needed. Adults of all ages enjoy this outdoor sport year-round. We are co-sponsored by the City of Santa Barbara Department of Parks and Recreation. Check us out at Facebook.com/SBLawnBowls and at our website: www.santabarbaralbc.org See you on the green!