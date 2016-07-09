FREE LAWN BOWLING LESSONS
Lawn bowls like bocce is easy to learn and takes little equipment. If you are a local
adult who is looking for a new activity, come downtown to Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls
Club at 1216 De La Vina at Victoria Street for a free lesson. Wear your flat-soled
shoes to protect our grass playing surface and we'll furnish all the equipment you'll
need. You'll meet friendly club members and have some fun out in the fresh air and
sunshine. We are co-sponsored by the City of Santa Barbara Department of Parks
and Recreation. Have a look at our Facebook page: Facebook.com/SBLawnBowls or
our website. See you on the green!
Event Details
- Starts: July 9, 2016 10:00am - 12:00pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club, 1216 De La Vina St., 93101
- Website: http://santabarbaralbc.org
