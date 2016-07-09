Calendar » FREE LAWN BOWLING LESSONS

July 9, 2016 from 10:00am - 12:00pm

Lawn bowls like bocce is easy to learn and takes little equipment. If you are a local

adult who is looking for a new activity, come downtown to Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls

Club at 1216 De La Vina at Victoria Street for a free lesson. Wear your flat-soled

shoes to protect our grass playing surface and we'll furnish all the equipment you'll

need. You'll meet friendly club members and have some fun out in the fresh air and

sunshine. We are co-sponsored by the City of Santa Barbara Department of Parks

and Recreation. Have a look at our Facebook page: Facebook.com/SBLawnBowls or

our website. See you on the green!