Calendar » FREE LAWN BOWLS LESSONS

February 20, 2016 from 10:00am - 12:00pm

Lawn bowls, like bocce, is an easy-to-learn fun social game, played by men and women of all ages. Put on your flat-soled shoes and join us today for free lessons downtown at the Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club. We are located on the corner of De La Vina and Anapamu Streets. Our club is co-sponsored by the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department. Phone 805-965-1773 or go to our website www.santabarbaralbc.org for further information. See you on the green!