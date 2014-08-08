Free Live Band Swing Dance
Get ready to flip your wig! The Lindy Circle is bringing Dean Mora's Modern Swingtet to Santa Barbara for a spectacular 1940s Hollywood Swing Dance party!
Free admission includes a beginner Lindy Hop lesson, food, refreshments, and more!
We are also holding a contest for the best dressed 1940s dame or dreamboat. The winner will receive a 1-year membership subscription to Lynda.com!
Schedule:
7:30 - 8:30 PM -- Beginner Swing Class
8:30 PM - Midnight -- Live Band Swing Dance
No partner or experience is necessary! This dance is open to everyone of all ages.
Sponsored by the Summer Sessions 2014 Cultural & Enrichment Program and Lynda.com!
Price: Free
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Summer Sessions 2014 Cultural & Enrichment Program, Lynda.com
- Starts: August 8, 2014 7:30pm - 12:00am
- Price: Free
- Location: 781 Embarcadero Del Mar, Goleta, CA 93117
- Website: http://www.thelindycircle.com/dance
- Sponsors: Summer Sessions 2014 Cultural & Enrichment Program, Lynda.com