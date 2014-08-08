Calendar » Free Live Band Swing Dance

August 8, 2014 from 7:30pm - 12:00am

Get ready to flip your wig! The Lindy Circle is bringing Dean Mora's Modern Swingtet to Santa Barbara for a spectacular 1940s Hollywood Swing Dance party!

Free admission includes a beginner Lindy Hop lesson, food, refreshments, and more!

We are also holding a contest for the best dressed 1940s dame or dreamboat. The winner will receive a 1-year membership subscription to Lynda.com!

Schedule:

7:30 - 8:30 PM -- Beginner Swing Class

8:30 PM - Midnight -- Live Band Swing Dance

No partner or experience is necessary! This dance is open to everyone of all ages.

Sponsored by the Summer Sessions 2014 Cultural & Enrichment Program and Lynda.com!

Price: Free