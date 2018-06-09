Calendar » FREE MASSIVE GROUP MEDITATION AT DOLBY THEATRE

June 9, 2018 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm

Awakening to the Call of Time ~ June 9, 2018 6pm - 9pm

ABOUT SISTER SHAVANI:

This June, Sister Shivani, a world renowned wisdom keeper, begins an 11-city speaking tour of the West Coast of North America. Sister Shivani, an engineer by profession and Raja Yoga Practitioner by passion, has been sharing spiritual concepts worldwide on the TV program , for over ten years and has over 35 million viewers airing in over 160 countries across five continents. She is known for her ability to empower people to take personal responsibility for their thoughts, learn how to transform their feelings and elevate their karma, especially in connection with relationships.

ABOUT THE BRAHMA KUMARIS:

The Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual Organization, in celebration of over 40 years of service in the United States, invites you to join in a thought- provoking conversation with Sister Shivani to hear ways in which we may positively influence humanity through our inner evolution. The Brahma Kumaris is dedicated to transformation through meditation and seeks to take us beyond the labels of our limited roles and responsibilities to become embodiments of the primary virtues of love, peace, power, wisdom, bliss and joy to self-mastery.



To learn more and to get FREE tickets, please visit us at: www.bklosangeles.org

