Free Music Class for Babies and Young Children
April 4, 2015 from 10:00am - 11:45pm
Enjoy a free class at Sandcastle Music Together with your baby or young child, ages birth through 7 years. Birth - Age 4 starts at 10:00, and Ages 5-7 starts at 11:00 (drop off optional). Sing songs, creative movement, play rhythm instruments, learn about early childhood music development (parents).
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Price: Free
- Location: Susan's House: 1033 Camino del Rio, SB, 93110
- Website: http://www.sandcastlemusictogether.com