Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 3:57 pm | A Few Clouds 75º

 
 
 
 

Free Music Class for Babies and Young Children

April 4, 2015 from 10:00am - 11:45pm

Enjoy a free class at Sandcastle Music Together with your baby or young child, ages birth through 7 years. Birth - Age 4 starts at 10:00, and Ages 5-7 starts at 11:00 (drop off optional). Sing songs, creative movement, play rhythm instruments, learn about early childhood music development (parents).

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: April 4, 2015 10:00am - 11:45pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Susan's House: 1033 Camino del Rio, SB, 93110
  • Website: http://www.sandcastlemusictogether.com
 
 
 