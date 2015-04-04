Calendar » Free Music Class for Babies and Young Children

April 4, 2015 from 10:00am - 11:45pm

Enjoy a free class at Sandcastle Music Together with your baby or young child, ages birth through 7 years. Birth - Age 4 starts at 10:00, and Ages 5-7 starts at 11:00 (drop off optional). Sing songs, creative movement, play rhythm instruments, learn about early childhood music development (parents).