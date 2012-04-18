Calendar » Free Noontime Concert

April 18, 2012 from 12:00p.m.

Opera Santa Barbara presents free noontime concerts featuring members of its 2012 Studio Artists Program. This is a rare opportunity to hear rising opera stars performing a varied program of arias and ensembles. Concerts are free to the public. Dates are subject to change; call 898-3890 to confirm. For more information, visit: http://www.operasb.org/young_artists.php