Free Orientation with Sufi Master and Healer, Dr. Ibrahim Jaffe, M.D

April 4, 2015 from 1:00pm - 4:00pm

FREE ORIENTATION - Discover the Sufi ancient secrets of self healing. Experience the powerful teachings of Sufi Master and healer, Dr. Ibrahim Jaffe, M.D. and learn how you can change your life.

 

Saturday, April 4th

Aum & Garden

11363 Ventura Blvd

Sherman Oaks, CA  91423

818.788.3400

1:00pm-4:00pm

 

