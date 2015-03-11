Free Orientation with Sufi Master & Healer, Dr. Ibrahim Jaffe, M.D
You are invited to a Free Orientation Event with Sufi Master, and Healer,
Dr. Ibrahim Jaffe, M.D. Experience the ancient self healing techniques from Sufi Masters
as taught by Dr. Jaffe and discover your inner brilliance and release the blocks that are holding you back from experiencing good health and joy.
Wednesday, March 11, 2015 - 6:30pm-9:00pm at Living Temple Bookstore - 714.891.5117
7561 Center Ave #9, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
www.drjaffemd.com Call: 1.888.237.5233
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: March 11, 2015 6:30pm - 9:00pm
- Price: 0
- Location: Living Temple Bookstore
- Website: http://www.drjaffemd.com