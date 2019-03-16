Calendar » Free Performance: ART by Yasmina Reza

March 16, 2019 from 2:00pm - 3:30pm

ART, by internationally renowned playwright Yasmina Reza, and translated from the original French by Christopher Hampton, is a crisp, witty comedy that concerns three long-time friends, Marc, Serge, and Yvan. Serge buys a large, expensive painting that appears to be entirely white. Marc attempts to come to grips with the fact his friendship with Serge is being replaced by Serge’s love of the painting (and by the confidence independently buying a high priced piece of art gives him). Yvan struggles to find a perspective and an identity even as he is about to jump headfirst into a miserable marriage. As their viewpoints become less abstract and more personal, they border on forever destroying already delicate friendships.

Following its Paris debut in 1994, ART has gone on to be produced in 45 countries and translated into more than 30 languages. The original London production starred Albert Finney, Tom Courtenay, and Ken Stott, while the Broadway ensemble featured Alan Alda, Victor Garber, and Alfred Molina. The play has received many prestigious awards, including an Olivier, Molière, New York Drama Critics’, and a Tony, and has enjoyed unique worldwide exposure.