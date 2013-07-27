Calendar » FREE Pet Photography Workshop with Seth Casteel of Underwater Dogs fame

July 27, 2013 from 9:00am - TBD

Come meet Seth Casteel of Underwater Dogs fame at this FREE photography workshop! We are saving pets' lives through positive photography. The workshop is taking place July 27th at Santa Barbara County Animal Services and will last 3 hours. More details are provided upon registration. Learn how to successfully groom and photograph shelter pets to give them the second chance they deserve. Sign up at http://www.onepicturesaves.com/register/