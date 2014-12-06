Calendar » Free RICA Review Workshop

December 6, 2014 from 9:00am - 12:00pm

Antioch University Santa Barbara is offering a free Reading Instruction Competence Assessment (RICA) Review Workshop on Saturday, Dec. 6 from 9 a.m.-noon in room 343 at the AUSB campus at 602 Anacapa Street.

This workshop, hosted by AUSB adjunct faculty Dr. Ann Lippincott, is designed for students working toward a credential who have not yet passed the RICA requirement.

Please RSVP before the event to Kelly Pena.

RICA is a part of California’s effort to improve student reading skills. State law requires the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing to administer the RICA to develop prospective teachers to deliver high-quality reading instruction to students. Click here to learn more about RICA.

Learn more about AUSB’s Graduate Education and Credentialing program.