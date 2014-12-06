Free RICA Review Workshop
Antioch University Santa Barbara is offering a free Reading Instruction Competence Assessment (RICA) Review Workshop on Saturday, Dec. 6 from 9 a.m.-noon in room 343 at the AUSB campus at 602 Anacapa Street.
This workshop, hosted by AUSB adjunct faculty Dr. Ann Lippincott, is designed for students working toward a credential who have not yet passed the RICA requirement.
Please RSVP before the event to Kelly Pena.
RICA is a part of California’s effort to improve student reading skills. State law requires the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing to administer the RICA to develop prospective teachers to deliver high-quality reading instruction to students. Click here to learn more about RICA.
Learn more about AUSB’s Graduate Education and Credentialing program.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: FCMNH
- Starts: December 6, 2014 9:00am - 12:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Antioch University - 602 Anacapa St.
- Website: http://www.antiochsb.edu/2014/ausb-host-free-rica-review-workshop/