Free Screening of Nuclear Savage

September 27, 2012 from 7:00pm

This documentary is a heartbreaking and intimate portrait of Pacific Islanders struggling for dignity and survival. The film features recently-declassified U.S. government documents, devastating survivor testimony, and incredible archival footage. This true detective story reveals how U.S. scientists turned a Pacific paradise into a radioactive hell through nuclear weapons testing and secret human radiation experiments.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nuclear Age Peace Foundation
  • Starts: September 27, 2012 7:00pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Faulkner Gallery, 40 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara
  Sponsors: Nuclear Age Peace Foundation
 
 
 