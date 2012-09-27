Calendar » Free Screening of Nuclear Savage

September 27, 2012 from 7:00pm

This documentary is a heartbreaking and intimate portrait of Pacific Islanders struggling for dignity and survival. The film features recently-declassified U.S. government documents, devastating survivor testimony, and incredible archival footage. This true detective story reveals how U.S. scientists turned a Pacific paradise into a radioactive hell through nuclear weapons testing and secret human radiation experiments.