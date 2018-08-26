Calendar » Free Screening of the 2018 Documentary “End Game” + Panel Discussion

August 26, 2018 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm

Free Screening of the 2018 Documentary “End Game” + Panel Discussion

Hospice of Santa Barbara

Join Hospice of Santa Barbara for a FREE screening of the 2018 documentary “End Game”, which tells the story of terminally ill patients and the inspiring medical professionals and caregivers who help them come to terms with life and death.

There will be a 30-minute panel discussion following the screening, facilitated by Marybeth Carty. Panelists include Susan Copeland, Dr. Stephen Hosea, and Jeanne West.

This is a free event, however, donations are appreciated.

Seating at the Alcazar Theatre is limited; please RSVP at www.compassionatecareofcarpinteria.org.

Please contact Adriana Marroquin at [email protected] if you have questions.

Date: Sunday, August 26th, 2018

Time: 3:00 - 5:00 p.m.

Location: The Alcazar Theatre, 4916 Carpinteria Ave, Carpinteria, CA 93013