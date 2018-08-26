Free Screening of the 2018 Documentary “End Game” + Panel Discussion
Free Screening of the 2018 Documentary “End Game” + Panel Discussion
Hospice of Santa Barbara
Join Hospice of Santa Barbara for a FREE screening of the 2018 documentary “End Game”, which tells the story of terminally ill patients and the inspiring medical professionals and caregivers who help them come to terms with life and death.
There will be a 30-minute panel discussion following the screening, facilitated by Marybeth Carty. Panelists include Susan Copeland, Dr. Stephen Hosea, and Jeanne West.
This is a free event, however, donations are appreciated.
Seating at the Alcazar Theatre is limited; please RSVP at www.compassionatecareofcarpinteria.org.
Please contact Adriana Marroquin at [email protected] if you have questions.
Date: Sunday, August 26th, 2018
Time: 3:00 - 5:00 p.m.
Location: The Alcazar Theatre, 4916 Carpinteria Ave, Carpinteria, CA 93013
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Hospice of Santa Barbara
- Starts: August 26, 2018 3:00pm - 5:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: The Alcazar Theatre, 4916 Carpinteria Ave, Carpinteria, CA 93013
- Website: www.compassionatecareofcarpinteria.org.
- Sponsors: Hospice of Santa Barbara