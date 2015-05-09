Calendar » Free Skin Cancer Screening Event

May 9, 2015 from 9:00am - 12:00pm

Free Skin Cancer Screening Event

Skin cancer screenings and prevention information will be held on Saturday May 9

SANTA BARBARA – Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer and accounts for nearly half of all cancers in the United States. Early detection of skin cancer is almost always curable and prevents deaths. Skin cancer prevalence is higher locally than the state average, with the Southern Santa Barbara County (areas south of Santa Ynez Valley) average at 8.2% and the statewide average at 5.8%.

Cottage Health System and the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic are teaming up to provide the community with a free skin cancer screening and skin cancer prevention education event on Saturday, May 9 from 9:00 am – noon at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Skin cancer screenings will be available for individuals aged 20 and older. Skin cancer prevention information will include:

recognizing signs of melanoma

understanding SPF (Sun Protection Factor)

learning how to spot skin cancer

This event is designed primarily for those who do not otherwise have access to medical services. First come, first served. Information will be available in English and Spanish.

No appointment necessary. Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital is located at 400 West Pueblo Street. Enter through Bath Street entrance. For more information, call toll free 1-855-CHS-WELL (1-855-247-9355).