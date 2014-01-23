Calendar » Free Small Business Tax Workshop

January 23, 2014 from 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm

With tax season upon us, there is often confusion about when to file, how to get the maximum return, and how changes to current tax laws will affect your return, particularly the new Affordable Healthcare Act. These are just a few of the questions H&R Block will answer its upcoming FREE TAX WORKSHOP.

Small businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals are encouraged to attend. This 45-minute presentation will include Q&A and complimentary refreshments. Seating is limited, so reservations are suggested.

CONTACT: Renee Cooper

EMAIL: renee.cooper

PHONE: (805) 258-1175

Reserve Now and learn how H&R Block can help you GET YOUR BILLION BACK!