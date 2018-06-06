Calendar » Free Solarize Santa Barbara Informational Workshop

June 6, 2018 from 6:00pm - 7:00pm

Solarize is a group purchasing program held by the Community Environmental Council where vetted local solar installers are selected from a committee of local energy experts to provide high value equipment at discounted prices for homeowners who want to install solar energy systems. The workshop held on the 6th will be an information session about solar technology, financing options, the benefits of Solarize and more. If you've considered going solar to save money on utility costs and reduce your carbon footprint, come on down! For additional information you can contact Zak at [email protected] or (805) 963-0583 ext. 102.