Calendar » Free Solarize Santa Barbara Informational Workshop

August 9, 2018 from 6:00pm - 7:00pm

Come to a free educational workshop for homeowners interested in learning about solar. The workshop, sponsored by The City of Santa Barbara, Goleta, Carpinteria, the County of Santa Barbara and the Community Environmental Council, will explain solar technologies, financing options, energy efficiency and the Solarize Santa Barbara program - a limited-time, group-purchasing program that makes solar simple and affordable. More info is available at SolarizeSB.org or 805.963.0583 x 102.