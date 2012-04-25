Calendar » Free Student Dress Rehearsal

April 25, 2012 from 7:00p.m.

Opera Santa Barbara is opening the final dress rehearsal of its production of Gluck’s Orpheus and Eurydice for free to local students. The fully-staged production features professional opera singers and dancers, orchestra, sets and costumes. The rehearsal will take place at 7pm on Wednesday, April 25, at the Lobero Theatre. Doors open at 6:30. Students must bring a valid student I.D. to gain admission; seating is in the orchestra section only. One adult chaperone will be admitted for groups of 10 or more students. Larger groups are encouraged to reserve seats by calling Opera Santa Barbara at 805.898.3890. (Performances of Orpheus and Eurydice are Friday, April 27, at 7:30 pm and Sunday, April 29, at 2:30 pm. Ticket prices start at $28 and are available through the Lobero box office at 963-0761.)