Free Summer Composition Workshop for Students with Ted Nash

July 2, 2018 from 9 am - 3 pm

Join Ted Nash, Grammy Award-winning musician and composer, for a free summer workshop, inspired by works in the Museum’s exhibition "Summer Nocturne."

Class meets daily from Monday, July 2 through Saturday, July 7 (no class on July 4) at the Ridley-Tree Education Center at McCormick House. The workshop culminates in a performance at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art on July 7, featuring compositions created by Mr. Nash and the workshop attendees.

To apply, please send a statement about why you wish to participate (200 words), including your level of experience, instrument(s) played, and if you are a composer or vocalist, to [email protected] by May 7. Applications will be reviewed by Ted Nash, and a selection will be made by May 15.