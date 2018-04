Calendar » Free Summer Concert Series

July 11, 2013 from 2:00 - 3:00pm

Join us for a series of 60-minute concerts featuring Music Academy of the West Fellows. Mary Craig Auditorium Free Complimentary tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 1:30 pm at SBMA’s Park Entrance. No advance ticket distribution Thursdays, July 11, 18, 25; August 1, 8