Monday, June 25 , 2018, 11:26 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Free Summer Concert Series

August 7, 2014 from 2 p.m.

Join us for a series of 60-minute concerts featuring Music Academy of the West Fellows.


Mary Craig Auditorium
Free
Complimentary tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 1:30 pm at SBMA’s Park Entrance. No advance ticket distribution

 

Event Details

 
 
 