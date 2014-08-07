Free Summer Concert Series
August 7, 2014 from 2 p.m.
Join us for a series of 60-minute concerts featuring Music Academy of the West Fellows.
Mary Craig Auditorium
Free
Complimentary tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 1:30 pm at SBMA’s Park Entrance. No advance ticket distribution
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
- Starts: August 7, 2014 2 p.m.
- Price: Free
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Art
- Website: https://www.sbma.net/programs/events.web