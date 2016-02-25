Calendar » FREE SUPPORT GROUP-BINGE EATING

February 25, 2016 from 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

FREE Support Group during National Eating Disorders Week for individuals and/or family members wishing to learn more about Binge Eating Disorder (BED). Light refreshments will be served. When: Thursday, February 25th, 5:30 to 7:00 PM. Where: 5276 Hollister Ave., Suite 457, Santa Barbara, CA 93111

National Eating Disorders Awareness Week is an annual campaign to bring public attention to the critical needs of people with eating disorders. Binge Eating Disorder (BED)—the most common eating disorder—finally gained recognition from the American Psychiatric Association in 2013. Affecting 4.2 million women and 2.3 million men in the United States, BED is characterized by recurrent binge eating, coupled with a sense of loss of control and shame. BED differs from bulimia nervosa in that sufferers don’t purge or exercise excessively to offset unwanted calories. Consequently most people with BED gain weight—which only compounds their woes. Weight stigma, feelings of shame, and lack of knowledge among medical providers all present obstacles to those seeking help for BED.

“Many people with BED have been put through the wringer of humiliation both as children and adults,” says Dr. Cynthia Bulik, Distinguished Professor of Eating Disorders in the Department of Psychiatry in the School of Medicine at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The good news is that BED is a very treatable disorder. Those who want help should seek providers with experience treating eating disorders, especially BED, she says. Also, now that BED is a recognized DSM-5 diagnosis, it’s easier to utilize insurance benefits.

Bulik notes that Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) has the most empirical evidence for treating BED. Black-and-white thinking, such as certain foods are “good” or “bad”—and if I’ve eaten a bad food I’ve blown it so I may as well really blow it—are addressed using CBT. Goals of treatment include abstinence from binge eating or a significant reduction of binge episodes. Weight loss itself is not a goal, but sustainable weight-loss maintenance is typically an outcome of therapy.

—Laura Hout is a licensed marriage and family therapist in private practice in Santa Barbara. She is a clinical member of the Binge Eating Disorder Association, and served on the Central Coast board for the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals. She created “Beyond Overeating” workshops to assist clients suffering with BED. For more information see: http://www.beyondovereating.com