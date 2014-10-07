FREE Survive and Thrive Transition Seminar
Survive and Thrive is designed to help people transitioning in life, whether through the death of a spouse or parent, or a divorce, to fully understand all of their financial options and long-term outcome potentials, enabling then to make the best decisions for themselves and their families.
Should they keep the house? What does that mean from a financial standpoint? How will it affect them long-term, including if the real estate market changes? What is the best tax strategy for their unique situation? How can they maintain a similar lifestyle with a different financial situation?
These are the questions we will be exploring during the series of classes, while maintaining confidentiality by focusing on general scenarios.
Moving On: Regeneration & Revitalization
Tuesday October 7 | 6:30pm - 7:30pm
The last seminar in the series. The Series starts over in November.
- How much income will I have and how can I get more?
- Reviewing the Estate
- Understanding credit obligations to make your future easier
- Things to think about for retirement and children's college
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: OnQ Financial, Avalan Wealth, RuthAnn Bowe, Sally Reagan
- Starts: October 7, 2014 6:30pm - 7:30pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: OnQ Financial, 1332 Anacapa St #110, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://www.surviveandthrivesb.com
