FREE Survive and Thrive Transition Seminar

October 7, 2014 from 6:30pm - 7:30pm

Survive and Thrive is designed to help people transitioning in life, whether through the death of a spouse or parent, or a divorce, to fully understand all of their financial options and long-term outcome potentials, enabling then to make the best decisions for themselves and their families.

Should they keep the house? What does that mean from a financial standpoint? How will it affect them long-term, including if the real estate market changes? What is the best tax strategy for their unique situation? How can they maintain a similar lifestyle with a different financial situation?

These are the questions we will be exploring during the series of classes, while maintaining confidentiality by focusing on general scenarios.

Moving On: Regeneration & Revitalization

Tuesday October 7 | 6:30pm - 7:30pm

The last seminar in the series. The Series starts over in November.

- How much income will I have and how can I get more?

- Reviewing the Estate

- Understanding credit obligations to make your future easier

- Things to think about for retirement and children's college