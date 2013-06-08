Calendar » Free talk on Better Health with Transcendental Meditation

June 8, 2013 from 1:30 pm and 7 pm

Free public talk on Better Health and Well-Being through Transcendental Meditation, Saturday, June 8 at 1:30 pm and 7 pm, Montecito Community Hall and library, 1469 E. Valley Road, Montecito. Please rsvp to reserve your seat: 602 524-5974 or [email protected] Learn how TM can help create a healthier life for you. It's a simple technique that is easy to do, and scientific research validates the many physiological and psychological benefits.