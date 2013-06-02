Calendar » Free talks - Improving Health through Transcendental Meditation

June 2, 2013 from 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm - 3 pm and 9 pm

Two free public talks on improving your health through Transcendental Meditation. Latest research on reducing blood pressure and TM will be discussed. Sunday, June 2 at the Santa Barbara Main Library - 40 E Anapamu Street. 1:30 pm talk in the Faulkner East meeting room. 7:30 pm talk in the Faulkner Gallery. Reservations are required - please call 602 524-5974 or email [email protected] to reserve your seat.