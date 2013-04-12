Calendar » Free Teen Friday

April 12, 2013 from 4:30pm - 7:30pm

Come rediscover the treasures to be found at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. All ages of teens are invited to the Museum after hours for private tours, a special Planetarium show, interactive demonstrations, and hands-on activities like launching bottle rockets and experimenting with dry ice! Teen staff will explain how you can make new friends while earning community service hours, including information on our four year science program, Quasars to Sea Stars!