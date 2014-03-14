Calendar » Free Teen Friday

March 14, 2014 from 4:30pm - 7:30pm

Teens of all ages are invited to the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History after hours from 4:30pm to 7:30pm for private tours, a special Planetarium show, interactive demonstrations, and hands on activities. Come launch bottle rockets, experiment with dry ice, hold cool creatures, and enjoy free food. Bring all your friends for a fun Friday night; it’s the teen event of the year!