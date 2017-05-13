Calendar » Free Tour of Carpinteria Bluffs III

May 13, 2017 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Join the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County and the Citizens for Carpinteria Bluffs for a free public tour of the Carpinteria Bluffs III site— 21 acres we’re protecting together.

Learn about the history of the land and the coastal sage scrub habitat while enjoying the beautiful, salty ocean vistas. Free and open to the public. Bring binoculars if you have them as this is a great site for birding! This event happens rain or shine every Saturday through April.

To reserve a spot, email [email protected]

About the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County

The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County is a 501(c)(3) organization

founded in 1985 and dedicated to preserving and enhancing Santa Barbara County’s natural resources, open spaces and agricultural heritage for present and future generations. To date, the LTSBC has helped to preserve over 25,000 acres of natural resource and agricultural land and has assisted landowners in placing conservation easements on 43 properties. Protected lands help Santa Barbara County maintain a productive agricultural economy, while the public enjoys open vistas and locally grown food. For more information, visit www.sblandtrust.org.