Calendar » Free Tour of Coal Oil Point Reserve

June 4, 2016 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Get outside this Saturday! Come enjoy a scenic walk through Coal Oil Point Reserve. Our knowledgeable tour guides will discuss the cultural and natural history of the area while taking you through the many habitats that Coal Oil Point has to offer. You will also get the opportunity to observe threatened Western Snowy Plovers and their chicks!

To RSVP, please email [email protected]

