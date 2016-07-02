Calendar » Free Tour of Coal Oil Point Reserve

July 2, 2016 from 10:00am - 12:00pm

Get outside this Saturday! Come enjoy a scenic walk through Coal Oil Point Reserve. Our knowledgeable tour guides will discuss the cultural and natural history of the area while taking you through the many habitats that Coal Oil Point has to offer. You will also get the opportunity to observe threatened Western Snowy Plovers and their chicks!

RSVP REQUIRED. Please email [email protected] or call (805)893-5092.