Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 12:27 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Free Tour of Coal Oil Point Reserve

March 14, 2017 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Interested in volunteering in our local natural environment?  Want to help protect threatened species?  Join us for the next training of Snowy Plover Docents!

Each docent plays a crucial role in the protection of Snowy Plovers by educating beach users about this threatened species.  Docents provide a personal and friendly contact for beach users.  They promote public interest and understanding, and in turn, dramatically increase the effectiveness of other management efforts, such as signs and barriers.  Though a diverse group, we share a common goal: to maintain beach access and recreation for people while preserving and protecting habitat for the snowy plover and other shorebirds.

For more information or to sign up, please email [email protected]

 

Event Details

 
 
 