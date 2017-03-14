Free Tour of Coal Oil Point Reserve
Interested in volunteering in our local natural environment? Want to help protect threatened species? Join us for the next training of Snowy Plover Docents!
Each docent plays a crucial role in the protection of Snowy Plovers by educating beach users about this threatened species. Docents provide a personal and friendly contact for beach users. They promote public interest and understanding, and in turn, dramatically increase the effectiveness of other management efforts, such as signs and barriers. Though a diverse group, we share a common goal: to maintain beach access and recreation for people while preserving and protecting habitat for the snowy plover and other shorebirds.
For more information or to sign up, please email [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: March 14, 2017 6:00pm - 8:00pm
- Price: $0
- Location: UCSB, West Campus Conference Center
- Website: http://coaloilpoint.ucnrs.org/index.html