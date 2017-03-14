Calendar » Free Tour of Coal Oil Point Reserve

March 14, 2017 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Interested in volunteering in our local natural environment? Want to help protect threatened species? Join us for the next training of Snowy Plover Docents!



Each docent plays a crucial role in the protection of Snowy Plovers by educating beach users about this threatened species. Docents provide a personal and friendly contact for beach users. They promote public interest and understanding, and in turn, dramatically increase the effectiveness of other management efforts, such as signs and barriers. Though a diverse group, we share a common goal: to maintain beach access and recreation for people while preserving and protecting habitat for the snowy plover and other shorebirds.



For more information or to sign up, please email [email protected]