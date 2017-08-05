Calendar » Free Tour of Coal Oil Point Reserve

August 5, 2017 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Coal Oil Point Reserve encompasses 170 acres of protected California coastal habitat. Join us for a beautiful walk along reserve trails to explore the wildlife that is only minutes from UCSB! During this time of year, you will also get the chance to observe threatened Snowy Plovers with their chicks. Guides will discuss both the cultural and natural history of the reserve.

Tours are every first Saturday from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm. RSVP is required. For more info and to reserve your spot, please email [email protected]