Free Tour of Coal Oil Point Reserve

September 2, 2017 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Coal Oil Point Reserve encompasses 170 acres of protected California coastal habitat. Join us for a beautiful walk along reserve trails to explore the wildlife that is only minutes from UCSB!

Tours are offered every first Saturday of the month at 10:00 am. The next tour will be on Saturday, September 2nd.

Tours are approximately 2 hours long and guides will discuss both the cultural and natural history of the reserve. RSVP is required. Please email [email protected] or call (805) 893-5092 to reserve your spot!