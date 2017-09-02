Friday, March 23 , 2018, 9:36 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Free Tour of Coal Oil Point Reserve

September 2, 2017 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Coal Oil Point Reserve encompasses 170 acres of protected California coastal habitat.  Join us for a beautiful walk along reserve trails to explore the wildlife that is only minutes from UCSB!    

Tours are offered every first Saturday of the month at 10:00 am.  The next tour will be on Saturday, September 2nd.

Tours are approximately 2 hours long and guides will discuss both the cultural and natural history of the reserve.  RSVP is required.  Please email [email protected] or call (805) 893-5092 to reserve your spot!

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: UCSB
  • Starts: September 2, 2017 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
  • Price: $0
  • Location: Coal Oil Point Reserve
  • Website: http://copr.nrs.ucsb.edu/
  • Sponsors: UCSB
 
 
 