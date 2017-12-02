Free Tour of Coal Oil Point Reserve
December 2, 2017 from 10:00am - 12:00pm
Coal Oil Point Reserve encompasses 170 acres of protected California coastal habitat. Join us for a beautiful walk along reserve trails to explore the wildlife that is only minutes from UCSB!
Tours are approximately 2 hours long and guides will discuss both the cultural and natural history of the reserve. RSVP is required:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-tour-of-coal-oil-point-reserve-tickets-39737832928
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Price: 0
- Location: Coal Oil Point Reserve
