Free Tour of Coal Oil Point Reserve
Happy New Year from Coal Oil Point Reserve! Is your resolution to spend more time in Santa Barbara's beautiful outdoors? We have an event for you!
Come check out a free guided tour of Coal Oil Point this Saturday, January 6th from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm. For more information and to RSVP, please visit the link below.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-tour-of-coal-oil-point-reserve-tickets-41734437827?utm_source=eb_email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=new_event_email&utm_term=viewmyevent_button
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: January 6, 2018 10:00am - 12:00pm
- Price: 0
- Location: Coal Oil Point Reserve
- Website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-tour-of-coal-oil-point-reserve-tickets-41734437827?utm_source=eb_email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=new_event_email&utm_term=viewmyevent_button