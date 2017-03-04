Calendar » Free Tour of Coal Oil Point Reserveu

March 4, 2017 from 10:00am - 12:00pm

Coal Oil Point Reserve encompasses 170 acres of protected California coastal habitat. Join us for a beautiful walk along reserve trails to explore the wildlife that is only minutes from UCSB! During this time of year, you may even be lucky enough to spot gray whales migrating along our coast.

Tours are approximately 2 hours long and guides will discuss both the cultural and natural history of the reserve. RSVP is required. Please email [email protected] to reserve your spot!