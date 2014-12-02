FREE Transition Seminar - Survive and Thrive
December 2, 2014 from 6:30pm - 7:30pm
House & Home Management
Tuesday, December 2nd | 6:30pm - 7:30pm
The second installment to the series.
- Analyzing living arrangements
- Budgeting for now and the future
- Emotional and Family Support
- Managing your home
Free to the community. Any seminar in the series can be attended.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Avalan
- Starts: December 2, 2014 6:30pm - 7:30pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: Avalan, 233 E. Carrillo, STE B, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://www.surviveandthrivesb.com
- Sponsors: Avalan