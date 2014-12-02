Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 7:10 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

FREE Transition Seminar - Survive and Thrive

December 2, 2014 from 6:30pm - 7:30pm

House & Home Management

Tuesday, December 2nd | 6:30pm - 7:30pm

The second installment to the series. 

 

- Analyzing living arrangements

- Budgeting for now and the future

- Emotional and Family Support

- Managing your home

 

Free to the community.  Any seminar in the series can be attended.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Avalan
  • Starts: December 2, 2014 6:30pm - 7:30pm
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: Avalan, 233 E. Carrillo, STE B, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
  • Website: http://www.surviveandthrivesb.com
  • Sponsors: Avalan
 
 
 