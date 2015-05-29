Free Water Wise Landscaping Workshop
ABOUT THE WORKSHOP:
The Water Wise Gardening Class is a three-hour class that introduces principles of the watershed approach to create a garden that thrives in our local climate, uses resources wisely and looks beautiful all year round. Classes cover:
- Understanding your garden as a mini-watershed
- Creating a living soil sponge that holds onto water
- Treating rainwater as a resource
- Removing turf without chemicals
- Selecting the right plants for the right place
- Managing irrigation to eliminate waste and runoff
- And more….
WHERE AND WHEN:
SANTA BARBARA: May 29, 6pm - 9pm
Faulkner Gallery, Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.
Workshops are FREE to attend but pre-registration is requested. To reserve a space or for more information, visit www.waterwisesb.org/workshops or email Riley Hubbell at [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: May 29, 2015 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
- Price: FREE
- Location: 40 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara, CA
- Website: http://www.waterwisesb.org/workshops