Calendar » Free Water Wise Landscaping Workshop

May 29, 2015 from 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

ABOUT THE WORKSHOP:

The Water Wise Gardening Class is a three-hour class that introduces principles of the watershed approach to create a garden that thrives in our local climate, uses resources wisely and looks beautiful all year round. Classes cover:

Understanding your garden as a mini-watershed

Creating a living soil sponge that holds onto water

Treating rainwater as a resource

Removing turf without chemicals

Selecting the right plants for the right place

Managing irrigation to eliminate waste and runoff

And more….

WHERE AND WHEN:

SANTA BARBARA: May 29, 6pm - 9pm

Faulkner Gallery, Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

Workshops are FREE to attend but pre-registration is requested. To reserve a space or for more information, visit www.waterwisesb.org/workshops or email Riley Hubbell at [email protected]