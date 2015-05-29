Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 8:23 pm | A Few Clouds 59º

 
 
 
 

Free Water Wise Landscaping Workshop

May 29, 2015 from 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

ABOUT THE WORKSHOP:

The Water Wise Gardening Class is a three-hour class that introduces principles of the watershed approach to create a garden that thrives in our local climate, uses resources wisely and looks beautiful all year round. Classes cover:

  • Understanding your garden as a mini-watershed
  • Creating a living soil sponge that holds onto water
  • Treating rainwater as a resource
  • Removing turf without chemicals
  • Selecting the right plants for the right place
  • Managing irrigation to eliminate waste and runoff
  • And more….

WHERE AND WHEN:

SANTA BARBARA: May 29, 6pm - 9pm
Faulkner Gallery, Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

Workshops are FREE to attend but pre-registration is requested. To reserve a space or for more information, visit www.waterwisesb.org/workshops or email Riley Hubbell at [email protected]

 

