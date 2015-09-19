Free Water Wise Landscaping Workshop
The Water Wise Gardening Class is a three-hour class that introduces principles of the watershed approach to create a garden that thrives in our local climate, uses resources wisely and looks beautiful all year round. Classes cover:
- Understanding your garden as a mini-watershed
- Creating a living soil sponge that holds onto water
- Treating rainwater as a resource
- Removing turf without chemicals
- Selecting the right plants for the right place
- Managing irrigation to eliminate waste and runoff
- And more….
WHERE AND WHEN
CARPINTERIA: September 19th, 1 PM- 4 PM
Veterans Memorial Building, 941 Walnut Ave, Carpinteria, CA 93013
Workshops are FREE to attend but pre-registration is requested. To reserve a space or for more information, visit www.waterwisesb.org/workshops or email Riley Hubbell at [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: September 19, 2015 1:00pm - 4:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Carpinteria Veterans Memorial Building
- Website: http://www.waterwisesb.org/workshops/