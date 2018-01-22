Calendar » FREE YOGA WEEK 22-28th

January 22, 2018 from 8:00am - 10pm

FREE YOGA WEEK @ Divinitree studio downtown.

Once again Divinitree Yoga Center is offering the community free yoga for a week. This is so people who wouldn't normally have access to yoga can come and experience the breath.

This is yet another way Divinitree is moving into its new Nonprofit status. Please come help support our transition by sharing this week with your friends and families.

https://www.facebook.com/events/887988531375975/