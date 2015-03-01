Free Zumba & Cardio Dance Blast at Spectrum Athletic Clubs
Sunday March 1st
11 am - 1pm
Uptown Santa Barbara
3908 State St.
Santa Barbara, CA 93105
Zumba & Cardio Dance Blast w/ DJ Adam—Mix up your cardio routine with a LIVE DJ! The class combines high-energy moves set to Latin and international music. It involves the principles of interval and resistance training to maximize caloric output, burn fat and tone the entire body with easy-to-follow dance steps. This isn’t your boring cardio class, it’s sure to work up a sweat!
Instructors: Lindsey Rojas, Sue Weinberger, Mauricio Vera & Deise Mendonca
Following the class, healthy snacks will be provided
All classes are open to the public
On the heels of a multi-million dollar renovation and improvement campaign, Spectrum Athletic Clubs (www.SpectrumClubs.com) boast spacious, modern facilities, highly trained staff, the latest in fitness equipment, high-end amenities and a full range of fitness programming. The clubs are recognized leaders in providing a fitness experience that helps members achieve their individual goals.
- Website: http://www.yelp.com/events/santa-barbara-free-zumba-and-cardio-dance-blast-at-spectrum-athletic-clubs