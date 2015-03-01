Calendar » Free Zumba & Cardio Dance Blast at Spectrum Athletic Clubs

March 1, 2015 from 11:00am - 1:00pm

Free Zumba & Cardio Dance Blast at Spectrum Athletic Clubs

Sunday March 1st

11 am - 1pm

Uptown Santa Barbara

3908 State St.

Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Zumba & Cardio Dance Blast w/ DJ Adam—Mix up your cardio routine with a LIVE DJ! The class combines high-energy moves set to Latin and international music. It involves the principles of interval and resistance training to maximize caloric output, burn fat and tone the entire body with easy-to-follow dance steps. This isn’t your boring cardio class, it’s sure to work up a sweat!

Instructors: Lindsey Rojas, Sue Weinberger, Mauricio Vera & Deise Mendonca

Following the class, healthy snacks will be provided

All classes are open to the public

