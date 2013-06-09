Calendar » Freedom from Painful Emotions

June 9, 2013 from 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM

According to Buddha, our unhappiness and problems come from painful and distorted states of mind (delusions) that lead to negative actions (karma). The essence of Buddhist practice is to identify and let go of these delusions and to engage in actions that produce happiness. In this course we will be given practical guidelines to bring this about through meditation and daily life practice. Class meets June 9, 16, 23, and 30, 2013