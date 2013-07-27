Calendar » Freedom to Choose Fundraiser at Fresco Café

July 27, 2013 from 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Fresco Café will donate 10% of revenue from dinners on Saturday, July 27th to the local Santa Barbara non-profit: Freedom to Choose Foundation. The Freedom to Choose Foundation offers experiential workshops that teach improved communication skills, conflict prevention, respect for all persons, and forgiveness of self and others as foundational life skills. The material is applicable to all adults, regardless of background, and is presented both in English and Spanish simultaneously. Viktor Frankl, the psychiatrist and Holocaust survivor, demonstrated that all of us have the power to choose our attitude, regardless of circumstances. The Freedom to Choose Workshop teaches us how. This new non-profit in Santa Barbara is run by a husband-and-wife educator team who work entirely as volunteers. In honor of their work they were recently awarded “Local Hero” and Service to Humanity awards.

Contact: Kristianne Clifford, Freedom to Choose Foundation, Tel: 805/323-6156, E-Mail: [email protected]