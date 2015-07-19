Calendar » French Festival

July 19, 2015 from 11:00 am - 7:00 pm

The Santa Barbara French Festival returns to Oak Park July 18 and 19 to celebrate Bastille Day and all the things that make the French cultural history so rich. Please join us for delicious wine and food- including mimosas, crepes, and decadent pastries- as well as music, dance, crafts, and, of course, the infamous Poodles & Pals Parade! A community event not to be missed, it's a Dance Festival, a Music Festival, an Arts & Crafts Festival and a Food Festival- all in one place! It is also a great way to support Center Stage Theater and Speaking of Stories, two wonderful Santa Barbara arts organizations.

For two days Santa Barbara embodies its reputation as “the American Riviera,” as the French Festival takes over beautiful Oak Park. The fun starts at 11:00 am, and continues non-stop until 7:00 pm. Three stages will be filled with dance and music from more than 30 different acts, including performances of the Can-can, French Polynesian dancers, African Bellydancing, Burlesque, Tango and of course, the Femme Fatales Drag Revue! Audience members are encouraged to participate and learn, and every minute of entertainment is all free!

The entertainment is only part of what the French Festival has to offer -- more than 60 booths will be offering everything from crepes and delicious French pastries to face painting and French tablecloths. Grab a mimosa, as you peruse beautiful paintings and photography. Enjoy a crepe while shopping for your French Festival t-shirt and beret. Take a moment for a quick massage before you settle in for the next performance with a sinfully delicious croissant and French beer. Visit the Santa Barbara Travel Bureau booth to sample some of the great offers on boutique adventures and excursions.

Center Stage Theatre and Speaking of Stories are pleased to present this great community event, which serves as a fundraiser for the two organizations. Sponsors for the event include Santa Barbara Travel, Kronenbourg 1664, Perrier, The Santa Barbara Independent, HiddenProvence.com, Tent Merchants, and French Bulldog Village.

The 27th Annual Santa Barbara French Festival, Saturday and Sunday July 18 and 19, 11:00 to 7:00 in Oak Park at 300 W. Alamar. Admission is Free and the Festival is a non-smoking event. For complete details on the Festival, including performers, food, crafts, shopping and activities visit FrenchFestival.com, call 805-963-8198, or "Like" us on Facebook and get all the latest Festival news and updates.